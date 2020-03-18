A Director at Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC), Duffield Meyercord, bought shares of PGC for $161.8K.

This recent transaction increases Duffield Meyercord’s holding in the company by 12.6% to a total of $1.43 million. In addition to Duffield Meyercord, 7 other PGC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.08 million and quarterly net profit of $12.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.04 million and had a net profit of $10.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.72 and a one-year low of $13.35. Currently, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average volume of 67.71K.

The insider sentiment on Peapack-Gladstone Financial has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private.