A Director at PDL BioPharma (PDLI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PDL BioPharma (PDLI), David Gryska, sold shares of PDLI for $121.5K.

In addition to David Gryska, 2 other PDLI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

PDLI’s market cap is $282 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a one-year high of $3.86 and a one-year low of $2.09.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $694.6K worth of PDLI shares and purchased $98.4K worth of PDLI shares. The insider sentiment on PDL BioPharma has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. produces and markets biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of revenues derived from notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights-at fair value, equity investments, and royalties from issued patents in the United States and elsewhere. The Pharmaceutical segment covers revenues from branded prescription medicine products being sold under the name Tekturna and Tekturna HCT in the United States, and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT for the rest of the world. The Medical Devices segment handles revenues from the LENSAR Laser System sales. The company was founded by Cary L. Queen and Laurence Jay Korn in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.