A Director at PDC Energy (PDCE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at PDC Energy (PDCE), Jeffrey Swoveland, bought shares of PDCE for $74.99K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Swoveland’s holding in the company by 36.1% to a total of $284.3K. This is Swoveland’s first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions.

Based on PDC Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $757 million and GAAP net loss of -$465,015,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a GAAP net loss of $120 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.25 and a one-year low of $4.51.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, reflecting a -46.8% downside. Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Imperial Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Jeffrey Swoveland’s trades have generated a 1.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.