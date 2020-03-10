A Director at Patterson-UTI (PTEN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Patterson-UTI (PTEN), Curtis Huff, bought shares of PTEN for $94.4K.

This recent transaction increases Curtis Huff’s holding in the company by 22.29% to a total of $522.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.27 and a one-year low of $2.06.

Four different firms, including Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Patterson-UTI has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services.