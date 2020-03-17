A Director at Park National (PRK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Park National (PRK), Robert Oneill, bought shares of PRK for $394.9K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Oneill’s holding in the company by 30.41% to a total of $1.84 million.

Based on Park National’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $115 million and quarterly net profit of $23.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $26.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.52 and a one-year low of $73.00. Currently, Park National has an average volume of 44.56K.

The insider sentiment on Park National has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other.