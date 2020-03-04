A Director at Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Palo Alto Networks (PANW), John Donovan, bought shares of PANW for $3M.

Following this transaction John Donovan’s holding in the company was increased by 112.07% to a total of $8.11 million. This is Donovan’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on T back in February 2018

Based on Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $817 million and GAAP net loss of $73.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $711 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $251.11 and a one-year low of $179.11. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.2834.

16 different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold PANW with a $235.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Palo Alto Networks has been negative according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan.