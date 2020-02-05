A Director at Packaging (PKG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Packaging (PKG), Robert C. Lyons, bought shares of PKG for $96.87K.

Following Robert C. Lyons’ last PKG Buy transaction on May 02, 2012, the stock climbed by 75.7%. Following this transaction Robert C. Lyons’ holding in the company was increased by 12.25% to a total of $911.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $114.78 and a one-year low of $87.85. Currently, Packaging has an average volume of 983.94K. PKG’s market cap is $9.42B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.55.

The insider sentiment on Packaging has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers.