A Director at Pacira Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), John Phd Longenecker, exercised options to buy 3,736 PCRX shares at $1.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $6,014.

This recent transaction increases John Phd Longenecker’s holding in the company by 29.28% to a total of $578.9K. This is Longenecker’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ALRN back in August 2018

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.12 million and had a net profit of $8.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.35 and a one-year low of $29.42. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 635.80K.

Seven different firms, including Barclays and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, PCRX received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Phd Longenecker's trades have generated a -56.3% average return based on past transactions.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.