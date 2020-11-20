A Director at Pacific Biosciences (PACB) is Selling Shares

On November 18, a Director at Pacific Biosciences (PACB), Michael Hunkapiller, sold shares of PACB for $675.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $17.14 and a one-year low of $2.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, reflecting a 8.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pacific Biosciences has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software, and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.