A Director at Pacific Biosciences is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Pacific Biosciences (PACB), John F. Milligan, exercised options to buy 110,000 PACB shares at $3.32 a share, for a total transaction value of $365.2K.

This is Milligan’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GILD back in November 2018 In addition to John F. Milligan, 2 other PACB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.73 and a one-year low of $2.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.44.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.09M worth of PACB shares and purchased $365.2K worth of PACB shares. The insider sentiment on Pacific Biosciences has been neutral according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John F. Milligan’s trades have generated a 9.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software, and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.