A Director at Pacific Biosciences is Exercising Options

On February 17 it was reported that a Director at Pacific Biosciences (PACB), David Botstein, exercised options to sell 160,000 PACB shares at $4.41 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.94M.

In addition to David Botstein, 3 other PACB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $53.69 and a one-year low of $2.20. PACB’s market cap is $8.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 526.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.69.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00, reflecting a -21.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pacific Biosciences has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software, and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

