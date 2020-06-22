A Director at Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR), Raymond Cabillot, sold shares of OXBR for $152.3K.

Following Raymond Cabillot’s last OXBR Sell transaction on December 07, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.8%. In addition to Raymond Cabillot, one other OXBR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Oxbridge Re Holdings has an average volume of 974.31K. The company has a one-year high of $3.89 and a one-year low of $0.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $152.3K worth of OXBR shares and purchased $10.5K worth of OXBR shares.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.