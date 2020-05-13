A Director at Owens & Minor (OMI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Owens & Minor (OMI), Robert Sledd, bought shares of OMI for $221.1K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Sledd’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $1.27 million. This is Sledd’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on POOL back in August 2019

The company has a one-year high of $9.69 and a one-year low of $2.43.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.17, reflecting a -15.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Owens & Minor has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company. It integrates technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. The firm has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded by Otho O. Owens and G. Gilmer Minor in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.