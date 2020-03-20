A Director at Overstock (OSTK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Overstock (OSTK), Joseph Tabacco, bought shares of OSTK for $92.1K.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Tabacco’s holding in the company by 29.73% to a total of $522.3K. In addition to Joseph Tabacco, 3 other OSTK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.53.

The insider sentiment on Overstock has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website.