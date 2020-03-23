A Director at Overstock (OSTK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Overstock (OSTK), Allison Abraham, bought shares of OSTK for $57.65K.

This recent transaction increases Allison Abraham’s holding in the company by 26.29% to a total of $308.6K. In addition to Allison Abraham, 5 other OSTK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.53.

The insider sentiment on Overstock has been positive according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website.