A Director at Orthofix (OFIX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Orthofix (OFIX), James Hinrichs, bought shares of OFIX for $268.4K.

This recent transaction increases James Hinrichs’ holding in the company by 28.11% to a total of $1.2 million. This is Hinrichs’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ITGR back in May 2019

Based on Orthofix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and quarterly net profit of $11.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $8.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.85 and a one-year low of $24.41. Currently, Orthofix has an average volume of 134.48K.

The insider sentiment on Orthofix has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics.