A Director at Orbcomm (ORBC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Orbcomm (ORBC), Jerome Eisenberg, bought shares of ORBC for $59.7K.

Following this transaction Jerome Eisenberg’s holding in the company was increased by 3.13% to a total of $1.42 million. In addition to Jerome Eisenberg, 2 other ORBC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Orbcomm’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.68 million and GAAP net loss of $2.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.44 and a one-year low of $1.37. Currently, Orbcomm has an average volume of 703.64K.

The insider sentiment on Orbcomm has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Read More on ORBC: