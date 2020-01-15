A Director at Oracle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Oracle (ORCL), Bruce Chizen, exercised options to sell 225,000 ORCL shares at $39.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $12.29M.

Following Bruce Chizen’s last ORCL Sell transaction on July 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 7.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.61 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.31 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.56 billion and had a net profit of $2.33 billion. The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $47.41. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 11.37M.

The insider sentiment on Oracle has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.