A Director at Oracle is Exercising Options

On December 15 it was reported that a Director at Oracle (ORCL), Naomi Seligman, exercised options to sell 25,000 ORCL shares at $33.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.52M.

Following Naomi Seligman’s last ORCL Sell transaction on July 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.8 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.44 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $2.31 billion. The company has a one-year high of $62.60 and a one-year low of $39.71. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 16.12M.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.91, reflecting a -6.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ORCL.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.