A Director at OpGen (OPGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at OpGen (OPGN), Evan Fa Jones, sold shares of OPGN for $7,910.

This is Jones’ first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. This is Jones’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on VCYT back in August 2019

The company has a one-year high of $9.12 and a one-year low of $0.92. Currently, OpGen has an average volume of 619.11K. OPGN’s market cap is $42.37 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.40.

Evan Fa Jones' trades have generated a 11.3% average return based on past transactions.

OpGen, Inc. engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It helps to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.