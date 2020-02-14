A Director at Onto Innovation (ONTO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Onto Innovation (ONTO), Timothy Stultz, sold shares of ONTO for $687.9K.

Following Timothy Stultz’s last ONTO Sell transaction on February 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.8%.

Based on Onto Innovation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of $17.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.02 million and had a net profit of $12.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.50 and a one-year low of $26.51. Currently, Onto Innovation has an average volume of 300.39K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ONTO with a $47.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Onto Innovation has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.