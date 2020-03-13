A Director at ONE Gas (OGS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at ONE Gas (OGS), John William Gibson, bought shares of OGS for $128.3K.

In addition to John William Gibson, one other OGS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $96.97 and a one-year low of $65.85. Currently, ONE Gas has an average volume of 310.99K. OGS’s market cap is $3.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.51.

The insider sentiment on ONE Gas has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John William Gibson's trades have generated a 27.0% average return based on past transactions.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

ONE Gas, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.