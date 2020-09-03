A Director at Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), Michael G. Carter, bought shares of ONCT for $150K.

This recent transaction increases Michael G. Carter’s holding in the company by 13789.38% to a total of $152.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average volume of 34.24K. The company has a one-year high of $6.29 and a one-year low of $1.96.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.