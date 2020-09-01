A Director at Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), Premkumar Reddy, sold shares of ONTX for $142.5K.

This is Reddy’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. In addition to Premkumar Reddy, one other ONTX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Onconova Therapeutics has an average volume of 33.12M. ONTX’s market cap is $50.26 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.90. The company has a one-year high of $2.84 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.30, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.