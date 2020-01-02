A Director at On Track Innovations (OTIVF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at On Track Innovations (OTIVF), William Carl Anderson, bought shares of OTIVF for $208K.

Following this transaction William Carl Anderson’s holding in the company was increased by 1733.33% to a total of $279.4K. In addition to William Carl Anderson, 2 other OTIVF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, On Track Innovations has an average volume of 78.91K.

On Track Innovations Ltd. operates as a developer of cashless payment solutions including near field communication products and solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions.