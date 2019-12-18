A Director at Omeros is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Omeros (OMER), Leroy Phd Hood, exercised options to buy 10,000 OMER shares at $7.56 a share, for a total transaction value of $75.6K. The options were close to expired and Leroy Phd Hood retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Leroy Phd Hood’s holding in the company by 18.39% to a total of $849.3K. Following Leroy Phd Hood’s last OMER Buy transaction on July 01, 2010, the stock climbed by 6.0%.

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.86 million and GAAP net loss of $16.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.92 and a one-year low of $10.30. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 501.53K.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.