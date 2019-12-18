A Director at Omeros is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Omeros (OMER), Peter Demopulos, exercised options to buy 3,334 OMER shares at $7.56 a share, for a total transaction value of $25.21K. The options were close to expired and Peter Demopulos retained stocks.

Following Peter Demopulos’ last OMER Buy transaction on September 08, 2015, the stock climbed by 0.8%. In addition to Peter Demopulos, one other OMER executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.86 million and GAAP net loss of $16.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.92 and a one-year low of $10.30. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 501.53K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.