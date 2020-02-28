A Director at Old Republic International (ORI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Old Republic International (ORI), Aldo Zucaro, bought shares of ORI for $589.2K.

Following Aldo Zucaro’s last ORI Buy transaction on January 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.0%. Following this transaction Aldo Zucaro’s holding in the company was increased by 1.54% to a total of $40.68 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Old Republic International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $107 million. ORI’s market cap is $6.23B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a one-year high of $24.10 and a one-year low of $19.22.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.