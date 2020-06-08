A Director at Old Point Financial (OPOF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Old Point Financial (OPOF), Tom Langley, bought shares of OPOF for $989.

In addition to Tom Langley, 2 other OPOF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.05 and a one-year low of $10.86. OPOF’s market cap is $85.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.00.

The insider sentiment on Old Point Financial has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.