A Director at Oil States International (OIS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Oil States International (OIS), Christopher Seaver, bought shares of OIS for $98.25K.

Following this transaction Christopher Seaver’s holding in the company was increased by 410.61% to a total of $170K. In addition to Christopher Seaver, 2 other OIS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.27 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, Oil States International has an average volume of 723.36K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $113.4K worth of OIS shares and purchased $193.3K worth of OIS shares. The insider sentiment on Oil States International has been neutral according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oil States International, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.