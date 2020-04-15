A Director at Oil-Dri Of America (ODC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Oil-Dri Of America (ODC), Allan Selig, bought shares of ODC for $33.41K.

Following this transaction Allan Selig’s holding in the company was increased by 2.56% to a total of $1.33 million.

Based on Oil-Dri Of America’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71.01 million and quarterly net profit of $4.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.88 million and had a net profit of $2.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.80 and a one-year low of $27.52. ODC’s market cap is $253 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.00.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.