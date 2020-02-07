A Director at NVE is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at NVE (NVEC), Patricia Hollister, exercised options to sell 2,000 NVEC shares at $56.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $144.5K.

In addition to Patricia Hollister, one other NVEC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on NVE’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.46 million and quarterly net profit of $3.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.27 million and had a net profit of $3.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $104.30 and a one-year low of $60.98. NVEC’s market cap is $346.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.73.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The firm manufactures spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data in industrial, scientific, and medical applications. It licenses its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, commonly known as MRAM. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.