A Director at Nustar Energy (NS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Nustar Energy (NS), Jesse Bates, bought shares of NS for $23.12K.

Following this transaction Jesse Bates’ holding in the company was increased by 4.38% to a total of $496.7K. In addition to Jesse Bates, 2 other NS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $30.06 and a one-year low of $10.40. Currently, Nustar Energy has an average volume of 857.80K.

The insider sentiment on Nustar Energy has been positive according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.