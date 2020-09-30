A Director at Northwest Gas (NWN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Northwest Gas (NWN), Malia Wasson, bought shares of NWN for $71.1K.

Following this transaction Malia Wasson’s holding in the company was increased by 20.76% to a total of $408.9K.

Based on Northwest Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $135 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,852,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million. NWN’s market cap is $1.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.20. Currently, Northwest Gas has an average volume of 199.25K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $56.00, reflecting a -21.2% downside.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.