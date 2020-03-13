A Director at Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Northrim Bancorp (NRIM), Linda Thomas, bought shares of NRIM for $12.26K.

Following this transaction Linda Thomas’ holding in the company was increased by 12.97% to a total of $101.1K.

Based on Northrim Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.25 million and quarterly net profit of $4.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.13 million and had a net profit of $4.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.28 and a one-year low of $25.21. NRIM’s market cap is $168.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.57.

Linda Thomas' trades have generated a 18.5% average return based on past transactions.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.