A Director at Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Northrim Bancorp (NRIM), Karl Hanneman, bought shares of NRIM for $20.5K.

Following this transaction Karl Hanneman’s holding in the company was increased by 18.52% to a total of $129K.

The company has a one-year high of $42.28 and a one-year low of $17.32. Currently, Northrim Bancorp has an average volume of 35.44K. NRIM’s market cap is $128 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.20.

The insider sentiment on Northrim Bancorp has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Karl Hanneman's trades have generated a 14.9% average return based on past transactions.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides personal, business, and commercial banking products and services. It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s primary market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. Northrim Bancorp was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.