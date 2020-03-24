A Director at Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Northern Oil And Gas (NOG), Jack King, bought shares of NOG for $15.4K.

This recent transaction increases Jack King’s holding in the company by 7.4% to a total of $198.7K. In addition to Jack King, 7 other NOG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Northern Oil And Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $161 million and GAAP net loss of -$107,937,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a net profit of $218 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.94 and a one-year low of $0.50.

Three different firms, including SunTrust Robinson and Imperial Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Northern Oil And Gas has been positive according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

