A Director at NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), Lance Rosenzweig, sold shares of NXGN for $83.96K.

Based on NextGen Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $136 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,242,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a net profit of $1.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.49 and a one-year low of $5.10. NXGN’s market cap is $975 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 185.30.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold NXGN with a $13.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $14.57, reflecting a 0.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on NextGen Healthcare has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.