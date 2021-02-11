A Director at NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) is Selling Shares

On February 9, a Director at NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), Lance Rosenzweig, sold shares of NXGN for $496K.

Following Lance Rosenzweig’s last NXGN Sell transaction on August 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.6%. In addition to Lance Rosenzweig, one other NXGN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on NextGen Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $142 million and quarterly net profit of $464K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $4.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.80 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, NextGen Healthcare has an average volume of 345.53K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $20.33, reflecting a 3.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on NextGen Healthcare has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lance Rosenzweig’s trades have generated a -27.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.