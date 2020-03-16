A Director at Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Nextera Energy Partners (NEP), Robert J. Byrne, bought shares of NEP for $255.8K.

Following this transaction Robert J. Byrne’s holding in the company was increased by 32.33% to a total of $1.06 million. Following Robert J. Byrne’s last NEP Buy transaction on July 01, 2014, the stock climbed by 19.4%.

Based on Nextera Energy Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $206 million and quarterly net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.87 and a one-year low of $39.34. Currently, Nextera Energy Partners has an average volume of 607.03K.

Five different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.