A Director at New York Mortgage (NYMT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at New York Mortgage (NYMT), Steven Norcutt, bought shares of NYMT for $24.89K.

Following this transaction Steven Norcutt’s holding in the company was increased by 5.66% to a total of $467.7K. In addition to Steven Norcutt, 4 other NYMT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on New York Mortgage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $211 million and quarterly net profit of $65.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a net profit of $9.6 million. NYMT’s market cap is $1.55B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $3.79.

Starting in November 2019, NYMT received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on New York Mortgage has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.