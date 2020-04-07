A Director at Neogen (NEOG) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Neogen (NEOG), James Herbert, sold shares of NEOG for $1.26M.

In addition to James Herbert, 3 other NEOG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Neogen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.87 million and quarterly net profit of $12.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.7 million and had a net profit of $13.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.84 and a one-year low of $48.91. NEOG’s market cap is $3.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.26M worth of NEOG shares and purchased $245.6K worth of NEOG shares. The insider sentiment on Neogen has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Herbert's trades have generated a -3.9% average return based on past transactions.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Corporate and eliminations segment refers to the corporate assets, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, current and deferred tax accounts, and overhead expenses not allocated to specific business segments. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.