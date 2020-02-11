A Director at NCR is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at NCR (NCR), Linda Fayne Levinson, exercised options to buy 13,830 NCR shares at $13.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $182K.

This recent transaction increases Linda Fayne Levinson’s holding in the company by 7.61% to a total of $6.69 million. Following Linda Fayne Levinson’s last NCR Buy transaction on March 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $35.87 and a one-year low of $25.93. Currently, NCR has an average volume of 618.68K. NCR’s market cap is $4.37B and the company has a P/E ratio of 123.43.

The insider sentiment on NCR has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Linda Fayne Levinson's trades have generated a 2.5% average return based on past transactions.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries.