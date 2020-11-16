A Director at NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at NBT Bancorp (NBTB), Jack H. Webb, sold shares of NBTB for $180.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $41.50 and a one-year low of $26.10. NBTB’s market cap is $1.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.50. Currently, NBT Bancorp has an average volume of 29.16K.

The insider sentiment on NBT Bancorp has been neutral according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries NBT Bank. It also offers retail, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.