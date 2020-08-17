A Director at Navient (NAVI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Navient (NAVI), Anna Escobedo Cabral, bought shares of NAVI for $52.86K.

This recent transaction increases Anna Escobedo Cabral’s holding in the company by 32.92% to a total of $216.6K. In addition to Anna Escobedo Cabral, one other NAVI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.50 and a one-year low of $4.07. Currently, Navient has an average volume of 441.67K. NAVI’s market cap is $1.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.83, reflecting a -8.3% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Navient has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other. The FFELP Loans segment acquires FFELP loan portfolios which are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies. The Private Education Loans segment acquires, finances, and services private education and private education refinance loans through Earnest. The Business Services segment includes business processing services related to servicing, asset recovery, and other business processing activities. The Other segment consists of repurchase of debt, corporate liquidity portfolio, unallocated overhead, restructuring and other reorganization expenses, regulatory-related costs, and the deferred tax asset re-measurement loss. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.