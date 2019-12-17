A Director at National Western Life Insurance (NWLI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at National Western Life Insurance (NWLI), Pederson E, sold shares of NWLI for $50.41K.

In addition to Pederson E, 9 other NWLI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $314.25 and a one-year low of $241.81. NWLI’s market cap is $965.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.34.

National Western Life Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations.