A Director at NanoString Tech is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at NanoString Tech (NSTG), Charles Waite, exercised options to sell 6,094 NSTG shares at $8.45 a share, for a total transaction value of $196.7K.

Following Charles Waite’s last NSTG Sell transaction on September 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.43 and a one-year low of $13.85. Currently, NanoString Tech has an average volume of 562.09K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.51.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. It offers analysis solutions, gene expression panels, protein assays, DNA Assaya, miRNA assays, vantage 3D assays, custom solutions, sample prep and nCounter consumables, and nDesign gateway. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.