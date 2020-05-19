A Director at NanoString Tech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at NanoString Tech (NSTG), Charles Waite, exercised options to sell 1,734 NSTG shares at $8.45 a share, for a total transaction value of $52.31K.

Following Charles Waite’s last NSTG Sell transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $36.43 and a one-year low of $13.85. Currently, NanoString Tech has an average volume of 508.55K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.69.

The insider sentiment on NanoString Tech has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. It offers analysis solutions, gene expression panels, protein assays, DNA Assaya, miRNA assays, vantage 3D assays, custom solutions, sample prep and nCounter consumables, and nDesign gateway. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.