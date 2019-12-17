A Director at Myriad Genetics (MYGN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Myriad Genetics (MYGN), Walter Phd Gilbert, bought shares of MYGN for $150K.

Following this transaction Walter Phd Gilbert’s holding in the company was increased by 12.14% to a total of $1.4 million. This is Gilbert’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.40 and a one-year low of $20.10.

The insider sentiment on Myriad Genetics has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.