A Director at MYOS (MYOS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at MYOS (MYOS), Christopher Pechock, bought shares of MYOS for $100K.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Pechock’s holding in the company by 31.65% to a total of $388.5K. In addition to Christopher Pechock, 3 other MYOS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on MYOS’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $350K and GAAP net loss of $921K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $149K and had a GAAP net loss of $65K. Currently, MYOS has an average volume of 56.11K. The company has a one-year high of $2.02 and a one-year low of $0.76.

MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced nutrition products, functional foods, and other technologies aimed at maintaining or improving the health and performance of muscle tissue.